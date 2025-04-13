Titans' Brian Callahan Reveals Thoughts on Developing CB
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is recovering from his rookie season in the NFL, but he is beginning to get ready for the team's offseason program.
The Titans hope to get better than they were last year, and that means everyone will have to look upon themselves to find improvements.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan explained what he would like to see from Brownlee this offseason as he looks to cement his status as a key player for the defense.
"I'd like to see him take another jump," Callahan said of Brownlee via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think he can clean up his technique. He had a couple of grabby penalties, more than you'd like to see. It's a little bit of his style, but I think he could clean up his eyes, I think that's the biggest thing, his eyes in man coverage.
"What you love is his toughness and his tenacity, and you love his ability to be sticky in coverage. I think he has a chance to be a good player."
Brownlee agreed with Callahan's assessment about his hands, and he is focusing on fixing that part of his game going into the 2025 season.
"When it came to me last year, a lot was with my hands when it came to the top of the routes," Brownlee said via Wyatt.
"Just being less handsy. I had about eight, nine flags. I felt like some of them shouldn't have been called, but you never look at it like that because there's always room for improvement. So, for me, just go back, look at the film and see where I can get better. I think I had a solid rookie season, but I do feel like I left a lot on the table looking back at my film. Just get more ball production and I feel like if I can do that, the season will go more smooth for me."
If Brownlee can make this leap in his second season, the Titans could be on their way towards getting out of the basement in the NFL.
