Titans Most Likely Trade Candidate Revealed
Heading into this month's draft, it's becoming clearer and clearer that the Tennessee Titans will look to spend their number-one overall pick on Miami's Cam Ward, effectively stamping this team's new franchise quarterback in the books and turning the page to a much-improved unit on the offensive side of the ball,
However, with Ward likely coming into the fold for Tennessee in due time, it inevitably leads to some interesting questions surrounding what's to come for Will Levis –– the team's second round pick from just two summers ago, who would then likely pivot to a second-thought in the event the Titans' top pick went to a signal caller.
In the mind of FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, the pick could mean one thing for Levis: a trade.
When laying out the Titans' most likely trade candidate heading into this offseason, Vacchiano kept it simple when dishing his rationale to Levis
"He hasn't overwhelmed anyone with his performance as a starter over his first two NFL seasons, which is a good reason why the Titans are about to draft Miami QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Levis is only 25, so he's not likely to be a good mentor to the guy who'll be stealing his job," Vacchiano wrote. "Plus, the Titans signed veteran Brandon Allen for that. It's only logical to see if any other team likes Levis' potential and wants to part with some draft capital to bring him in as a developmental quarterback. Someone will, especially because they can get him for a bargain."
It's probably a move that makes the most sense for the Titans in the event Ward's the guy at the top of the board. The decision gets Tennessee to reclaim further assets down the draft to add talent around the draft, while also allowing Levis to get another opportunity for a quarterback-needy team looking to acquire his services.
There has been chatter from the Titans brass expecting Levis to have a chance to compete for the starting job no matter what next season, but anything can happen around draft time. If the Tennessee front office sees it in their best interest to punt on him for a day three pick later in this month's draft, don't expect them to hold back on doing so.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th, where perhaps then, or even earlier, we can get a bit more intel on the future of Levis in Tennessee.
