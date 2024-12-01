Titans CB Injured vs. Commanders
The Tennessee Titans secondary has taken so many hits throughout the season, and that pattern continued in the second half of the team's Week 13 contest against the Washington Commanders.
While attempting to tackle Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., Titans cornerback Roger McCreary was hurt at the end of the play.
McCreary joins fellow cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) to be injured at some point during the season. Both Sneed and Awuzie were placed on injured reserve for long-term injuries, forcing McCreary to take on a bigger role in the secondary.
If McCreary were to be out for a long period of time, the Titans depth would take yet another hit.
Rookie fifth-round pick Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Darrell Baker Jr. would step up the depth chart along with new veteran signee Daryl Worley.
The Titans have also struggled to defend against the Commanders, surrendering 28 points in the first half on the first four possessions. While the Titans have found a way to cut that deficit almost in half, they still have a long way to go if they want to pull off a massive upset and comeback.
The Titans trail 28-13 against the Commanders going into the fourth quarter.
