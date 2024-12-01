Commanders Lose Star CB for Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are warming up in the cold in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, but a few players will stay shivering on the sidelines.
Here's a look at the inactives for the Titans:
RB Joshua Kelley
With Tyjae Spears back in the lineup for the Titans, Kelley is now a healthy scratch for today's game.
CB Gade Jeudy-Lally
Jeudy-Lally has been a common addition to the inactive list this season, and Week 13 is no different for the undrafted cornerback out of Tennessee.
OL Leroy Watson IV
Watson is out for a third consecutive week with a back injury. He started four games for the Titans at right tackle earlier in the season, but now it appears that job has gone back to Nicholas Petit-Frere as he has shown improvement while Watson has been out of the lineup.
TE David Martin-Robinson
Martin-Robinson has yet to make his debut for the Titans this season. He is on the inactive list for the 12th consecutive game.
For the Commanders, they will be sitting quarterback Jeff Driskel, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Dominique Hampton, offensive tackle Andrew Wylie and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.
Lattimore was acquired via trade from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the deadline, but he has yet to make his Commanders debut due to injury.
Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT.
