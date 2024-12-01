Titans Too Little, Too Late in Loss to Commanders
The Tennessee Titans are heading home from the nation's capital disappointed after a 42-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
The Titans started the game on the wrong foot, surrendering four touchdowns in as many drives to start the game. That put the Titans in a 28-0 hole with 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, arguably ending the team's hopes early on.
To Tennessee's credit, the team didn't quit. The Titans scored 13 unanswered points to cut the deficit in half going into the fourth quarter. However, the Commanders added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter from tight end Zach Ertz, squashing any hopes of a miraculous comeback.
The Titans were led by quarterback Will Levis, who threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Tony Pollard ran the ball eight times for 35 yards on the ground.
Westbrook-Ikhine finished with three grabs for 62 yards and two touchdowns, extending his season total to eight.
The Titans are now 3-9 on the season, which clinches their third consecutive losing record. Tennessee is back in action in Week 14 as it takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
