Titans Understand Difficulty of Patriots Matchup
The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots and the team has been granted a reprieve.
The past two weeks have seen the Titans line up against one of the NFL's best teams in the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, but now, the 2-6 Patriots are on deck.
On paper, it should be an easier challenge for the Titans, but coach Brian Callahan still sees a tough opponent on the other sideline.
"They are a team that's a proud organization, too, and they're fighting to try and make some wins happen," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "They are tough. Everything about them on their defense, their DNA, is New England. … They're a team that is also hungry. They are fighting just like we are to put themselves in position."
The Patriots are fresh off a big win against their AFC East rival New York Jets last week to snap a six-game losing streak. One of the games that the Pats lost in that stretch came against the Jets, which proves that the team is growing and learning from their mistakes.
The Titans have yet to show that growth this season. Rather, they keep making the same mistakes. Tennessee finds ways to start off hot, but it eventually begins to unravel at some point during the game, usually in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Patriots came from behind to win in the final minute against the Jets, proving that they don't give up until the final whistle.
Through seven games this season, the Titans have either been tied or ahead by halftime. If they want to win this game against a Patriots squad that doesn't know how to quit, they have to match their toughness and play a full 60 minutes.
