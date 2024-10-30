Titans Aren't Last, But Close in Latest Rankings
The Tennessee Titans fell flat on their face in their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, marking their third consecutive loss and sixth on the season.
The Titans are now just one of two teams, along with the Carolina Panthers, to have just one win on the season.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr put the Titans at No. 31 and the Panthers at No. 32 in his most recent power rankings.
"The Titans are among a small class of teams in which the talent discrepancy is so real between them and their opponents that it starts to feel a bit daunting," Orr writes. "I was never a fan of getting rid of Mike Vrabel or Jon Robinson, but could we revisit decisions like these a few years later and seriously wonder what on Earth happened?"
The other teams in the bottom five with the Titans were the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, all of whom have just two wins this season.
The Titans have faced a tough schedule over the past two weeks, but it isn't letting up anytime soon. Though the two-win Patriots line up against them this week, the next four opponents after that all have winning records (Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders).
That's why the Week 9 matchup against the Patriots is crucial for the Titans. They have to find a way to get a win against a capable opponent. Otherwise, they will likely not be able to pick up a win anytime soon, further digging themselves into the hole that they have made for themselves in the first half of the season.
The Titans and Patriots are set to kick off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
