Titans Coach Still Sees Progress During Losing Streak
The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of a three-game losing streak which added an exclamation point in Week 8 after a 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The loss brought the Titans to 1-6 on the season, but first-year head coach Brian Callahan is still hopeful and sees the progress his team is making.
"I don't think we've regressed," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We've made some strides offensively, made some plays ... We have to stop giving teams the opportunities to beat us with mistakes, turnovers, special teams issues."
Though Callahan was optimistic, he also acknowledged the fact that he was disappointed with the team's record so far this year.
"Our record is what it is," Callahan said. "It's disappointing, and I was expecting better. We should be better, but we're not. But I'm determined to get it right, get it fixed."
Callahan is hoping for some change over the second half of the season, and he isn't afraid to shake things up in order to get different results.
"We'll look to potentially make personnel changes on special teams, discussing the possibility of adding starters to the unit. It's an all-hands-on-deck approach," Callahan said.
If the Titans are going to make changes, it has to start at the top with Callahan. There is only so much the Titans can do week-to-week, but small lineup changes may have to be the way to go in order to shake things up.
It will be hard for Callahan to identify these problems and solutions as a first-year head coach, but if he can figure something out, the Titans could have something to play for in the second half of the year.
The Titans will face off against the New England Patriots in Week 9.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!