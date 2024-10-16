Titans, Bryce Young Connection Adds Another Supporter
The Tennessee Titans are just 1-4 on the season, and a big reason for their struggles is the quarterback position.
Will Levis has been a massive disappointment in 2024, which has led some to suggest that the Titans should make a change under center promptly.
Could Tennessee be in the market for a new signal-caller between now and the NFL trade deadline?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks so, naming Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as a potential trade target for the Titans.
"The Titans might also want to consider Young, as second-year quarterback Will Levis has done little to suggest he can be the long-term answer," Knox wrote.
This is not the first time Tennessee has been linked to Young. Late last month, the Titans were mentioned as a possible landing spot for the former No. 1 overall pick in the event of a trade.
The Panthers benched Young after Week 2. He made another appearance late in Week 5, but it's clear that Andy Dalton is Carolina's starter at the moment.
During his time on the field this season, Young has thrown for 303 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 55.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 48.6.
The University of Alabama product also had a very underwhelming rookie campaign in 2023, finishing with 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 picks while completing 59.8 percent of his throws and registering a 73.7 passer rating in 16 starts.
At this point, it seems like Carolina is giving up on Young, who is still on his rookie deal and certainly seems to be in need of a change of scenery.
Could the Titans represent a breath of fresh air for Young?
We'll see if Tennessee makes a push for the 23-year-old before Nov. 5.
