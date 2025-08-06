Titans Moving on From Last Year's Disaster
The Tennessee Titans are trying to turn the page quickly after being the worst team in the NFL last season.
A 3-14 record sunk the Titans to the bottom of the standings in the AFC South and the league, earning them the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring.
Last year's first-round pick, offensive tackle JC Latham, spoke about what the team is looking to do in order to forget last year's struggles.
“We were 3-14 last year so any hint, sign, signature or whatever it might be of what last year was, that carries over. It’s for anybody, not just Callahan but anyone from anywhere. They’ve gotta say something about it," Latham said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport h/t Heavy.com contributor Jordon Lawrenz.
"We don’t even want to think about last year. We don’t want to think about yesterday, whether we won or lost. Just get out here today and be better.”
The Titans' success and improvement all starts with the offense, which was one of the worst in the league last season. There is a reason the team selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick and spent free agency reconstructing their offensive line.
The Titans signed Dan Moore Jr. away from the Pittsburgh Steelers to be the team's new left tackle, replacing Latham, who did not perform as well as he could have on the left side.
Latham will move to the right tackle position, where he played during his college days at Alabama. Next to Latham at right guard is Kevin Zeitler, who is a 14-year veteran and former first-round pick that should provide some stability over there.
Peter Skoronski is the lone mainstay at his position, where he remains the team's left guard. Next to him at center is supposed to be Lloyd Cushenberry III, but while he recovers from his torn Achilles, Corey Levin will fill in.
At wide receiver, the Titans also have some fresh faces in veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson alongside fourth-round rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.
