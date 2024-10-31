7AM? Titans Star’s Extra Work Paid Off
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley has had a frustrating year, but he isn't using that as an excuse.
Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans to team up with DeAndre Hopkins and form one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL in hopes of surprising the league and competing with some of the best teams in the league.
However, the Titans are off to a 1-6 start, Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the exclamation point came when the team lost 52-14 to the Detroit Lions in Week 8.
The loss wasn't Ridley's fault as he had the best game of his Titans career with 10 catches for 143 yards. Even though he was coming off a fantastic performance and the team still struggled, Ridley was getting extra work in earlier in the week, something coach Brian Callahan acknowledged to the team and reporters.
"I commend him for finding a way to get better," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It paid off with a big game."
The Titans have every reason to mail it in for the rest of the year. They haven't won in a month, the front office is preparing for next year by trading some of the team's best players, and they are set to be underdogs in nearly every game down the stretch.
However, players like Ridley are setting the foundation for the future of the team, and he's proving to the Titans why they made the right choice in giving him all of that money at the start of the season.
Perhaps Ridley's extra work will help put together another strong performance in Week 9 when the New England Patriots come to town. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
