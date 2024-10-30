Titans Identify 'Important Days' for Will Levis' Return
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get second-year quarterback Will Levis back on the field in Week 9 after suffering a shoulder injury that's knocked him out for the past two games.
Levis hurt his shoulder back in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, and even though he briefly returned for the team's Week 6 game with the Indianapolis Colts, he has been sidelined for the past two weeks trying to heal.
Titans coach Brian Callahan gave an update regarding Levis' status ahead of Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
"We'll try to get a feel for where he's at after some rest, see how he feels throwing the ball, see how it looks," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The more important part for Will right now is going to be not just today, but Thursday, Friday, days consecutive, throwing to see how that goes. If he's feeling good and feeling up to it, we'll ramp (his throwing) up and see where he's at."
Levis' injury is a tricky one because there isn't really much of a solution other than rest. Surgery would likely cost him the season, but it isn't serious enough to warrant that. Healing for the injury requires patience, which the Titans don't have too much of.
This season is all about Levis and seeing if he's capable of being the franchise's quarterback moving forward. While he hasn't been successful yet this season, the sample size still isn't large enough to fully determine if the Titans should keep him or move on. That's why Tennessee needs him as healthy as possible for the second half of the year.
The Titans are likely going to have a pretty high draft pick after starting 1-6, which could mean some high-profile quarterback prospects could be available. That's why the Titans need to know exactly what they have in Levis before potentially making another franchise-altering decision.
