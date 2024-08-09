Watch: Titans' Calvin Ridley Makes Unbelievable Catch
The Tennessee Titans could be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to begin the season after he suffered a knee injury earlier in training camp that could reportedly keep him out for "several weeks."
Calvin Ridley is making sure that the team has little reason for concern in the veteran's absence.
At Wednesday's training camp practice, Ridley gave fans a glimpse at why the Titans signed him to a four-year, $92 million deal in March. On a deep throw down the left sidelines, Ridley tip-toed along the white paint before showing off his impressive hands to make a highlight-reel catch. His teammates clearly loved it, letting out a collective celebratory scream afterwards.
Take a look:
Ridley's NFL career was headlined by question marks after he missed the entire 2022 season due to a suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. The Atlanta Falcons traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nov. 2022 after playing in just fives games during the 2021 campaign.
The mental toll of waiting through a year-long suspension had many wondering if Ridley would rise back to the heights he reached in 2020 when he posted career-high marks in catches (90), targets (143) and receiving yards (1,374).
He quieted any of those doubts during his first season in Jacksonville last year by finishing with 76 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. Ridley burned the Titans in both AFC South matchups, totaling 13 catches for 209 yards and three scores combined across the two games.
Clearly the Titans front office took notice of this before signing Ridley to the biggest contract of his career.
Hopkins could return Week 1 but likely won't be 100 percent during the first part of the season. As a result, Ridley will play a vital role for Will Levis and the Titans offense, starting with season-opening at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 8.
