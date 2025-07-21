Titans' Cam Ward Can Win MVP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is officially taking over as the starting quarterback with Will Levis sidelined for the year following the announcement of his shoulder surgery.
With Ward officially in control, he has the potential to take the Titans to new heights in his rookie season.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm laid out the path for Ward to win MVP in the upcoming season.
"Jayden Daniels ended up finishing seventh in last season's MVP voting following his brilliant rookie campaign, leading his franchise to heights it hadn't reached in decades," Edholm wrote.
"That is essentially the roadmap for Ward entering this year's mix. He might have been one of the more overshadowed No. 1 overall picks in recent memory, but he has the kind of talent and charisma to rally a downtrodden Titans team, which featured one of the least potent offenses in the NFL last season."
"It would take something truly special, but Ward has the upside to enjoy something close to a Daniels-like rookie campaign, and leading Tennessee to an unexpected playoff run might earn him MVP votes."
The NFL has seen rookie quarterbacks thrive immediately upon entering the league in recent history. In 2023, C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans to an AFC South title months after being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
Then, Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos first-year pro Bo Nix each led their teams to Wild Card berths last year. Daniels took the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship.
Ward will have a tall task to get the Titans to those same heights, but with an improved team around him, he certainly will have a shot.
Ward and the Titans will report to training camp and begin preparing for the regular season later this week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!