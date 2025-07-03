Titans Should Sign Top Free Agent LB
The Tennessee Titans are in need of some help in the pass rush department.
The team is expected to have contributions from veterans, including Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones and Lorenzo Carter, as well as rookie second-round pick Femi Oladejo, but the team could benefit from another piece.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen listed former Detroit Lions linebacker Za'Darius Smith as one of the top free agents in the league. Smith clocked in at No. 7 on the list.
"Last season -- with both the Browns and Lions -- Smith had nine sacks and 38 pressures. He's a speed-to-power rusher who can also align as a standup nose or 3-technique to get interior one-on-ones. Smith could help a contender looking for a rotational edge with scheme versatility," Bowen wrote.
The only players ranked higher than Smith were offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback Mike Hilton, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Smith, 32, entered the league 10 years ago as a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played four seasons in the Charm City before being signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2019 on a four-year, $66 million deal.
Smith recorded 26 sacks in his first two years in Green Bay and made Second-team All-Pro in 2020. However, Smith came into the 2021 season with a back injury and was out for the season after appearing in Week 1. The Packers released him after the season, allowing him to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith returned to form with the Vikings in 2022, recording 10 sacks, but the team didn't want to keep him around for the 2023 campaign. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where his production took a dip with 5.5 sacks.
In the middle of 2024, Smith was traded to the Lions to replace the injured Aidan Hutchinson. He started 16 games last season with Cleveland and Detroit, proving he can still be a starter in the league.
Perhaps the Titans could serve as the next stop on his NFL tour as there would be mutual benefits for both the team and the player for a partnership.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!