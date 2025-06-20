Former Titans RB Derrick Henry Receives Honor
The Tennessee Titans have been home to some of the league's best players over their three decades in Nashville.
One of those players is running back Derrick Henry, who was with the Titans from 2016-23.
Henry was named as one of the running backs on ESPN's All Quarter-Century Team.
"King Henry gives this team a power rusher in the ground game," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote.
"But style aside, Henry's production really earns him his spot on this list. His 4.9 yards per carry puts him well ahead of Adrian Peterson (4.6) and LaDainian Tomlinson (4.3), whom we also considered in this spot. His 2.4 yards after contact per carry make him No. 1 among all running backs with at least 500 rushes since 2000, and he has a very low 0.6% fumble rate."
The other running backs named to the team alongside Derrick Henry are Christian McCaffrey, who has been with the Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers and Priest Holmes, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Henry left the Titans last year to sign with the Ravens, where he continued his Hall of Fame career.
In his nine seasons in the NFL, Henry has amassed over 13,000 all-purpose yards, 111 touchdowns, four All-Pro selections and an Offensive Player of the Year award.
There's no question that Henry is the best player in Titans history that will be best-known for playing in Nashville. He may win a Super Bowl with the Ravens, but there's a good chance most of his career will be played with the Titans. He would have to play until 2031 to have half of his career away from the Titans, when he would turn 38.
That isn't totally out of the question if he plays like he did with the Titans well into his 30s, and given his pure athleticism, he can play as long as he wants.
