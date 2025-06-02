Titans Veteran Impressed by One Cam Ward Trait
The Tennessee Titans have yet to even see their number-one overall pick in Cam Ward in pads, but it hasn't stopped some of the team's veteran leaders from praising the team's rookie through his early reps in OTAs.
The latest comments highlighting Ward's initial showings come from the Titans' big offseason signing on the offensive line, Dan Moore Jr., who noted one key factor the rookie quarterback has shown through his first month in the building: his confidence.
"Whenever he's talking, he has a sense of confidence that guys can feel, and I sense that we'll be able to feed off of energy from him," Moore said via ESPN. "One of the hardest things for a quarterback is just getting a grasp of the huddle and fluidly say the play and remember the play to get command of the huddle as well. I feel like [Ward] has that."
It's a quality that can be overlooked from quarterbacks in favor of the physical and statistical factors, but we've seen many cases throughout league history how confidence can be a major help, or even a hindrance to how well their performance actually translates.
But in the eyes of a four-year league veteran like Moore, who's been in the building with the likes of Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Ward has that part of his game in check, and it's showing when getting command of the huddle as early as June.
The challenge for Ward will be holding that confidence deeper into the weeds of his rookie season. As any quarterback's first year in the league often goes, and even further into one's career, there's bound to be some bumps and bruises along the way. Keeping that confidence stable, even when the road gets tough, will be key for the Titans' rookie to maintain that high ceiling as a franchise guy moving forward.
