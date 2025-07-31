Cam Ward Gets Brutally Honest About Titans Offense
The Tennessee Titans offense has the potential to improve with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as their new quarterback, but there are no guarantees handed out.
The Titans offense struggled mightily in the turnover department last season with Will Levis, but Ward has been brought in to make things better.
However, Ward is not thrilled with how the offense has performed in the first week of training camp.
"I just think we're very mid right now," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "At the end of the day, it all starts with me.
"I have to get on the same page with my receivers, watch more film, and be more accurate with the football."
While Ward isn't pleased with his performance, he deserves a little bit of grace. He is learning a new offense and trying to build chemistry with over a dozen pass-catchers.
"It might not be where I wanted to be, but I'm throwing to 15, 16 different people every day," Ward said via Davenport.
Once the roster crunches and Ward finds his 5-6 top targets, that part of his game could get a little easier.
While the offense hasn't been up to par, Titans head coach Brian Callahan isn't concerned. He believed Ward is resilient enough to figure out how to get past this rough patch.
"It's just sort of how he's wired," Callahan said via Davenport. "I feel really good about how he'll respond to any negativity in general."
Ward only has a few more practices to get things up to his standard before the Titans embark for the Sunshine State for their first preseason game of the year. The Titans will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9.
