Titans' Cam Ward Makes Strong First Impression
The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of rookie minicamp, and they are excited to see what they have in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
So far, Ward has looked the part of a top selection and appears to be someone the Titans can rely on as a franchise guy moving forward.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Titans are impressed with what Ward has shown so far.
"The Titans are really impressed with his sort of communication with his young players, especially since they have three fourth-round picks that are tight ends or wide receivers," Fowler said on SportsCenter h/t Bleacher Report writer Scott Polacek. "So, he's got playmakers there to work with that he's going to be building with for years to come they hope. And he's been really talkative and vocal with those guys, trying to get their timing right."
"If the rep's not right, he'll have them run it back with him. And so really, from a leadership standpoint, he's doing what they like. Titans, they're really focused on technique, some of those basics, but they like what Ward has to offer. Really, he came in knowing the playbook. That was important because throughout the process, he knew he was going to be a Titan for the most part, he dug in and got it done."
The offseason is all about Ward finding chemistry with the players he will be throwing to throughout the season, especially with the rookie pass-catchers the team found in the draft.
The more comfortable Ward feels with his pass-catchers, the more likely the Titans are to win games during the season.
Ward and the Titans will transition from rookie minicamp into OTA's later this month.
