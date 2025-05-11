Five Questions on Titans Rookie WR
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to improve their wide receiver corps with fourth-round pick Chimere Dike out of Florida.
To learn more about Dike, we spoke with Florida Gators On SI contributor Cam Parker.
Were you surprised to see Dike fall all the way to Day 3 or was that the perceived positioning going into the draft?
"I wasn't necessarily surprised. Florida went into the draft with plenty of prospects, but not any that truly blew anyone's minds. I was personally surprised he was the first taken off the board as many thought DL Cam Jackson (Carolina) would be the first. Him being one of the first for Florida and early in the fourth round wasn't a surprise to me, though."
What are his biggest strengths?
"Consistency and reliability is a main trait. He's also quietly fast, which helped him shine as Florida's main receiver in the slot, even if he isn't your typical slot receiver. He has a nice balance between the route-running and speed to get separation from defensive backs. I think most young receivers either rely too much on one thing, but he has a nice balance of both, even if route-running isn't the crispiest. Has a good knack for getting separation in zone coverage, but could use development on separating against man. Wasn't the shiniest receiver, but he made consistent plays down the field when called upon."
"He also was a great contributor on special teams as a returner. Again, not the flashiest guy, but he gives you a great opportunity for consistency."
What are his biggest weaknesses?
"Yards after the catch is a bit of a weakness. It's kind of ironic considering his speed, but a lot of his big plays, he failed to break loose into the open field or was caught quickly by a defender. He wasn't the only UF receiver with that issue, but it was a glaring annoyance in the offense (plenty of deep balls from DJ Lagway, very rare deep touchdowns). Route-running could use more developing, too."
Who is his pro player comparison and why?
"I'm personally not big on pro comparisons, but maybe Emmanuel Sanders for his ceiling considering Sanders also returned punts early in his career. He's got a similar height to guys like Jermaine Kearse, Amon-Ra St. Brown, etc., but Dike is also a slot receiver who doesn't look like a typical slot receiver so it's hard to compare to guys like that. He's a bit of a unicorn in that regard, so I'm interested to see how Tennessee uses him on offense."
How do you think he will project in the NFL?
"He'll be a consistent role player with the potential for a long career. I'm curious to see how his special teams success with UF carries over to the NFL and if returner is a spot Tennessee wants to try him as. It may take a year or two to fully see him shine, but considering he's a fourth-round pick, this could be a nice return on investment."
