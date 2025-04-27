Titans Get Cam Ward Multiple Weapons
The Tennessee Titans have made their focus no secret on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After starting the round off by taking Florida's Chimere Dike, the Titans also added Texas tight end Gunnar Helm with the No. 120 overall pick. Helm had seven touchdowns with the Longhorns in 2024, proving to be a potential end zone threat.
The Titans didn't stop there either, taking Stanford's Elic Ayomanor with the No. 136 overall pick after trading with the Baltimore Ravens towards the end of the fourth round.
The three of them will all be competing for snaps to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward next season.
The Titans knew they would be building around Ward with the top selection, so they wanted to ensure that he would have talented players to catch from. That's why Tennessee has gone with three potential pass-catchers to start Day 3 of the draft off.
The wide receiver class has a lot of depth, so the Titans wanted to ensure that other positions were addressed on Days 1 and 2, and they have done just that. They selected UCLA pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. on Day 2, allowing them to focus more on offense for Day 3.
There's a good chance that not all of these players will be strong contributors for the Titans on offense, and that's okay. There is always going to be a need for special teams, and all three should see action there at some point during the season.
By adding multiple receivers in the fourth round, the Titans are hoping that at least one of them will connect with Ward and be a contributor for the offense for a long time.
