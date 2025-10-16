Titans' Cam Ward Sounds Off on Interim HC
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is the fourth consecutive quarterback that became the No. 1 overall pick to see their head coach fired in the middle of their rookie season.
Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence all dealt with in-season coaching changes, so Ward is joining a long list of players that have been forced to adapt. Ward spoke about his relationship with McCoy, which stems back to the pre-draft process.
"It's been good," Ward said of McCoy via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He was one of the first people to greet me once I came in on my 30-visit here. And he's had a history with good quarterbacks, had a chance to work with Philip Rivers. And just the attitude he brings to the team, the building. He wants us to play winning football, and he is going to get that out of us.
"So, we just have to buy in, come in together with coach and make plays."
Ward Excited to Work With McCoy
McCoy has been a senior offensive analyst prior to being elevated as the team's interim head coach, but he has always been part of Ward's process week in and week out. Now, McCoy moves into a larger role, where he'll have more of a say.
"I think he is even keel," Ward said of McCoy via Wyatt. "He never gets too high or too low, even throughout the sideline, you can see him I games, his facial expression never changes. He is always the one to pick someone up if we need it.
"Now he is just in a more vocal role, and I think it is going to be great for us. I think it is going to be great for us as an offense, and at the end of the day we are going to rally behind him and try to get some wins."
Ward knows that the season hasn't gone off to the greatest of starts, but he is committed to seeing this thing through with McCoy by his side.
"We put ourselves in a hole these first couple of games," Ward said via Wyatt. "And we have to dig ourselves out of this hole. We still have high energy, the locker room is great, and we just have to try and win."
A coaching change can often be a wake-up call for a struggling team and that's what the front office hopes will be triggered with this move. It appears that Ward and McCoy will try to right the ship in hopes of coming back on top.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!