Titans Interim HC Sends Bold Message to Fans
After being named the Tennessee Titans interim head coach, Mike McCoy had quite the introductory press conference. Titans fans were more than pleased when the team fired Brian Callahan, but now rookie quarterback Cam Ward is stuck with his second coach and second play caller in just six games.
Firing Callahan was justified as the Titans got off to a horrendous start to the 2025 season. They may have got the better of the Arizona Cardinals, but they failed to follow up on that win. After taking a few steps back in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the front office knew it was Callahan's time to go.
"I can promise you, we're gonna work our tails off," McCoy said. "Everyday we walk into this facility as the coaching staff, as players, and we're going to go out there and do everything we can to give us our best opportunity to win football. That's what it's all about, it's about winning."
He continued, "We have to go out there and play with great energy, great effort, play with a swagger. It's about complimentary football, all three phases playing together. That's the big thing. We all understand where we are and that we've struggled on offense, we have to fix that."
"That's the number one thing we have to do right now moving forward. We have to clean up some things on offense, but it's complimentary football. When you play complimentary football and help each other out, good things are going to happen," McCoy added.
He concluded, "To the fans, we're going to go out there and fight our tails off and get rolling." At this point in the season, the Titans know they have plenty of areas to improve in. McCoy's big thing was playing "complimentary football", but he had no issue calling out the offense.
From the receiving core to the run-game to quarterback play, Tennessee's offense simply hasn't been good enough. They currently have a -78 point differential and are one of two teams to not score 100+ points through the first six games.
Of everyone in the coaching staff, McCoy was among the most qualified. He has a career 27-37 record as a head coach which includes a playoff win. While he just joined the team this season as a "senior offensive assistant", McCoy is on a mission to get this offense going and guide the Titans to a few wins down the stretch.
