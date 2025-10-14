Titans Place Promising Rookie LB on IR
The Tennessee Titans are receiving bad injury news as they place second-round pick Femi Oladejo on injured reserve with a calf ailment.
Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt is reporting that Oladejo is going to injured reserve among a flurry of roster moves. Oladejo suffered the injury during the team's 20-10 loss in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Oladejo recorded three tackles (two for loss) and a quarterback hit on Geno Smith before exiting against the Raiders. The former UCLA linebacker took a hit after trying to tackle Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty while the Titans were inside the red zone.
The Titans liked what they were seeing from Oladejo, so seeing him out for at least four weeks is a big loss to the development of the defense.
"Yeah, with Femi, we're just trying to have him get better every day in all assets of the game, he's got a unique skill set where he's a physical player, he's fast, he's tough, and he can play on the ball, off the ball, and, you know, playing coverage and rush," linebacker coach Ben Bloom said via Wyatt.
"So we're trying to develop him in all those areas. As a pass rusher, I really like the way he's getting off the ball and playing with power. Now we're working to keep developing his rush identity, working edges and winning and putting himself in position inside the quarterback."
To replace Oladejo's spot on the roster, the Titans are signing outside linebacker Ali Gaye from the practice squad. Gaye, who turns 27 next month, played in 15 games for the Titans in 2024, his second year in the league.
Gaye went undrafted out of LSU in the 2023 NFL Draft and was with the AFC South rival Houston Texans before coming to Nashville.
In addition to the swapping of outside linebackers, the Titans are also waiving tight end Thomas Odukoya, who was recently signed to the active roster. The team is also re-signing offensive tackle John Ojuwku to the practice squad after a brief stint on the 53-man roster.
These changes are minimal compared to the firing of head coach Brian Callahan, but the Titans will have to roll with the punches as Mike McCoy leads the team to battle against former boss Mike Vrabel and the surging New England Patriots in Week 7 as Tennessee hopes to get back in the win column.
