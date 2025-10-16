Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.
To learn more about the Titans' next opponent, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporter Mike D'Abate.
The Patriots have won three games in a row. What’s been the secret to their success?
While the Patriots have performed well in all three phases of the game, their newfound success is due largely in part to emergence of Drake Maye as a bona fide franchise quarterback. Perhaps best known for his ability to turn off-script plays into big yardage gains, Maye has made huge strides in decision-making and ball security.
In addition to increasing his own prowess, Maye has also raised the playing level of his pass-catchers as he takes on a leadership role within New England’s offense.
Defensively, the Patriots have been stingy against the run — ranking fourth in the NFL in rush EPA. While New England’s pass defense was temporarily weakened by the absence of second-team All Pro Christian Gonzalez [out for the first three games due to a hamstring injury,] the Pats have improved, leading to greater success in containing some high-octane offenses through the season’s first six weeks.
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has appeared to have done a good job with the team. How has he fit in with the Pats?
To date, Mike Vrabel has been everything the Patriots both needed and wanted. Determined to instill a culture of winning through hard work and accountability, New England has demonstrated growth in the standings. At 4-2, the Pats have already equaled their win totals from both 2023 and 2024. The team is off to its best start after the first six games since starting with a 6-0 record in 2019, while also improving to a 3-0 record on the road. Not only are they currently in prime position to compete for a playoff spot, they also find themselves atop the AFC East for the first time since Week 15 of the 2021 season.
What’s one thing people should know about the Patriots that cannot be found in a box score?
At the risk of dating myself with this reference, the Patriots have been operating with a little bit of Drumline’s Atlanta A&T in their bloodstream … a “one band, one sound” team concept. While New England had fallen into a culture of isolation in recent years, Vrabel and the coaching staff have helped to restore camaraderie among the team’s roster, coaching staff and front office. From celebrating individual accomplishments to fostering a consistent team effort on the field, the Pats have taken Vrabel’s challenge of accepting accountability and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field.
If the Patriots were to lose to the Titans, what would be the reason why?
Despite his electric skill set, Titans quarterback Cam Ward Has not yet had the chance to fully showcase his potential as a pro quarterback. As previously stated, New England’s pass defense has had its difficulty with dual-threat quarterbacks. If Ward can successfully exploit New England’s deficiencies when defending the middle of the field — especially when attacking underneath zones in the passing game — the Titans could find success against New England’s defense. Most importantly, it would keep the ball out of the hands of the red-hot Drake Maye and his passing attack.
What’s your prediction for the game?
While both sides are entering Week 7 with extra motivation — whether it be Vrabel seeking revenge on the Titans, or Tennessee seeking its first win under new coach Mike McCoy — it will be the team which best avoids costly mistakes, penalties and turnovers. The home team has a great deal of talented players on both sides of the ball. However, New England is playing with a rhythm and confidence that should allow them to earn the victory this weekend in Nashville
Final Score Prediction: 28-21, New England.
