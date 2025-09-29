Titans' Cam Ward Struggles to Produce During Shutout
The Tennessee Titans are 0-4 through the first month of the NFL season after finishing last season 3-14. Sound the alarms, on both the state of the franchise and the Brian Callahan era.
Although, if we're being honest, those alarms have been ringing for a while now. Even towards the end of last season, as Tennessee fully fell apart and their win total stagnated, onlookers around the franchise made their many voices known in shared dissatisfaction with Callahan and his new crew's lacking sensibilities.
But this season, many were prepared to bite their tongues in favor of holding out hope that rookie quarterback and first overall pick Cam Ward would help the team begin to trend positively in spite of the various issues taking place on a higher level.
Four games in, it's clear that even his raw talent isn't enough to get the team over the hump. Losing 26-0 to the Texans this past weekend was the straw that broke the Titans' back.
Not only is the loss plain embarrassing, but Ward, who had been a bright spot for the team even through their previous three straight losses, looked to fall apart at the seams under new play-caller Bo Hardegree's adjusted schemes. Ward completed just 10 of his 26 pass attempts for 108 yards - both brutal season lows - no touchdowns and an interception.
In the press conference after the defeat, Ward didn't mince words about himself or the team, saying, "If we keep it a buck right now, we ***."
"We've dropped a quarter of our ******* games," he continued, to the surprise of many media members online. Stunned and hysterical reactions aside, Ward's candid analysis of the Tennessee Titans' current state is exactly correct.
Without a win through a fourth of the season already, for Tennessee to make the playoffs, they'd have to join the 1992 San Diego Chargers as the only other team in NFL history to achieve such a feat after an 0-4 start. Never say never, sure, but something about this Titans team doesn't inspire confidence in that possibility.
Either way, Cam Ward and company are looking to, in the least, tally a win before their three-game road stretch ends. They'll travel to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) next weekend, before closing things off in Las Vegas against the newly-improved Raiders.
A win, any win, will do.
