Titans' Cam Ward Can Surprise in Rookie Year
The Tennessee Titans are entering the Cam Ward era after making him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this past spring.
Ward is expected to be the new face of the franchise as the Titans make him their new cornerstone.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon looked into the scenario where Ward can have instant success in his rookie season.
"Did we mention the AFC South might be mediocre? And you just never know with a rookie top pick. He could shock the league just as Stroud and Jayden Daniels did in 2023 and 2024, respectively," Gagnon wrote.
Rookie quarterbacks have led teams to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, offering hope that the Titans can do the same in the upcoming campaign.
In 2023, C.J. Stroud was chosen as the No. 2 overall pick by the AFC South rival Houston Texans. They went on to win 10 games, claiming the division title in the final week of the season. They beat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card but lost to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.
Last year, Jayden Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick for the Washington Commanders, who have been riding the struggle bus for a long time in the NFC East. Daniels and the Commanders won 12 games, earning them a Wild Card spot. After wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions on the road, the Commanders advanced to the conference championship, but they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Titans are in a very different situation compared to the Texans and Commanders, but their circumstances are proof that the right quarterback could make a massive difference in the long run.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!