Titans Can Go From Worst to First
The Tennessee Titans struggled in 2024, finishing dead last in a putrid AFC South.
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't far ahead of the Titans with four wins while the Indianapolis Colts had eight, allowing the Houston Texans to cruise to a division title with just 10 victories.
The Texans were a fourth-place team in 2022 before winning the division in 2023, so it's possible for a team to go from last to first within a year, but it will be a tall task for the Titans to achieve that goal.
"You can't expect rookie QBs to have good seasons. Yes, this is even true for first overall picks like Cameron Ward. After all, Chicago's Williams finished 28th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in QBR last season," ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz wrote.
"Then again, Will Levis was dead last out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in QBR last season. So, even a below-average season for Ward will likely be an improvement for Tennessee.
"Like New Orleans, the Titans have bigger issues on the other side of the ball — their defense projects at 30th in DVOA. There's a lot of hope around veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed bouncing back from injury or a big season from unheralded additions such as edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones. But the Titans really didn't gain much defensive talent this offseason and haven't drafted many contributors in recent years. They haven't used a first-round pick on a defensive player since Jeffery Simmons in 2019."
Ward will be the biggest key towards the Titans' success. If he comes out like a cannonball and helps the team right away, they could be in play for a division crown. The Colts and Jags look like they could struggle this season, and the Texans aren't a slam dunk to win the AFC South themselves.
It will take a lot, but the Titans certainly shouldn't be counted out.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!