Titans OT Impressed by Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans haven't even seen their rookie quarterback Cam Ward in pads just yet, but the team's number-one pick has still landed major praise within the building from a few of his teammates.
One of Ward's latest teammates to sound off on what they've seen from his early reps in the Titans' facility is 2024 first-round pick JC Latham, who had nothing short of a positive review to dish toward his rookie quarterback through the early motions of OTAs.
"I think he's a great player, has an immense amount of talent," Latham said. "He shows up every day, ready to work with the right attitude. He holds himself accountable, and he holds himself to a standard that a lot of people can learn from. In that regard, I think he's a great player and was a great pick for our team."
Ward has been limited as to what he can showcase on the field, but as a leader and beacon of confidence in the Titans' building, he's shown all of the right signs to be the right pick without stepping foot on the field for a regular-season game.
Even for a player like Latham, who's been in the building for just over a year, Ward is landing the confidence necessary around the team to establish himself as the right franchise quarterback for this group for the foreseeable future.
Soon, Ward can put a bit more of the pieces together for the preparation ahead of his rookie season, with minicamps looming right around the corner, along with training camp and preseason soon on the horizon to be put in a full-fledged team practice and show out in a more structured, high-intensity setting, then the hype can really start to build.
But so far, things are off on the right foot for the Titans' top pick in the draft.
