Titans Rookie Named Breakout Candidate
The Tennessee Titans rookie class is headlined by quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick out of Miami, but there are other players that can contribute for the team.
One of those players is Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, a fourth-round pick by the team in April's draft.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine named Ayomanor as the team's breakout candidate for the summer.
"Based on experience and draft capital, you'd think the Titans will start the season with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson as their three starting receivers. Elic Ayomanor might have something to say about that, though," Ballentine wrote.
"Ayomanor was a fourth-round pick, but he could easily outplay his draft slot. The 6'2", 206-pound receiver grew up playing hockey and that shows up in his physicality. He's not a burner, but his ability as a separator earned a second-round grade and a comparison to Chris Godwin from B/R scout Dame Parson.
"If he's able to showcase some of that in the coming months, he will soon have a nice role in the Titans offense."
Ayomanor will have to compete alongside the aforementioned veterans and fellow rookie Chimere Dike, who was chosen earlier in the fourth round of the draft. It won't be easy to get snaps in a crowded wide receiver group, but at least one young player will have to emerge.
Ayomanor has a better chance of being that for the Titans than anyone given his pure athleticism that can challenge opposing defensive backs.
Ayomanor has been strong during OTAs over the past few weeks, but he will have another chance to showcase his talents when the team reconvenes for a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12 at the team's practice facility.
