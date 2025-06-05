Titans WR Fighting For Career
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks came into the league in 2022 as someone who was expected to be one of the best at his position in the NFL.
Now, just three years later, Burks is fighting for his spot to stay not just on the team, but in the league.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook named Burks as a player whose career will be made or broken in 2025.
"The 2022 first-round pick spent on Burks -- once envisioned as the replacement for A.J. Brown-- has not come anywhere close to paying off. He's made 53 catches for 699 yards and only one touchdown in three seasons," Shook wrote.
"Tennessee declined his fifth-year option last month and set up a prove-it season. If first overall pick Cam Ward can breathe life into the Titans’ passing game, perhaps Burks will prove his worth. But given what we've seen in his first three seasons, it will be surprising if Burks suddenly blossoms, even with a more talented quarterback now under center."
Burks is dealing with a knee injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely, which means he is falling behind in the race to grab a roster spot for the upcoming campaign.
The wide receiver position is arguably one of the most competitive on the roster going into training camp, so Burks needs to try and get any edge or advantage he can get.
Being a veteran may help, but the Titans brought in several rookies to try and challenge for his role, including two fourth-round picks in Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.
Unless something drastic happens, Burks will likely need to salvage his career with a team not named the Titans.
Burks will continue to recover from his injury as the Titans participate in a three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.
