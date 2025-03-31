Titans Can't Rule Out Shedeur Sanders
The Tennessee Titans are getting closer to making their decision for the No. 1 overall pick, and even though quarterback Cam Ward is in the virtual lead for the selection, his top competition to be the first signal caller off the board is still very talented.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season, and he should have a chance to become a starter in the NFL.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso likes what he sees from Sanders.
"Sanders is drastically more situation and scheme dependent than most perceived-to-be top quarterback prospects. If he plays for an offensive coordinator who wants things very structured, mostly getting in-rhythm passes from the pocket from his quarterback and the offensive line is a rock-solid group, Sanders can do an admirable job quieting the naysayers like myself," Trapasso writes.
"But as we've come to realize, landing in an environment without flaws is reasonably rare in the NFL, and even early in a young passer's career, teams are forced to ask said passer to mask those flaws. I don't think Sanders has that type of arm talent, accuracy or athleticism to be that type right away."
Every prospect that comes into the NFL is impacted by coaching in one way or another. Quarterbacks have their careers determined by which coach is put in place and whether or not their schemes fit the overall dynamic of the team.
Considering the Titans still have a lot of flaws as a roster, Sanders may not be the best option, but he would have a quarterback specialist in Brian Callahan to work with, and if the coach really wanted him, Tennessee would make whatever moves needed to go out and get him, even if it means taking him with the No. 1 pick.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!