Titans TE Playing With Pressure
Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo is entering the final year of his contract, and that is always a scary sign for any player in the NFL.
One bad play during training camp or preseason could derail Okonkwo's career, but that doesn't mean he should go about his business any differently.
Okonkwo made quite the impression during minicamp as one of the best pass-catchers for the Titans.
"In the five open practices, no player caught more passes than Okonkwo, who tallied 13. Okonkwo looks fast, and he appears to have good chemistry already with Ward," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
The Titans drafted Texas Longhorns star Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of the draft as a potential replacement for Okonkwo, so perhaps his presence lit a fire underneath him.
Critics are also looking at Okonkwo as someone who may not be around for the long haul.
"The drafting of Gunnar Helm puts Okonkwo's role in real question, especially since many around the league have such high hopes for Helm," Fansided's Max Greenberg wrote.
"Josh Whyle is another young tight end on the roster, and while he is not expected to be as much of a threat, his presence is yet another reason why Okonkwo will have to earn every rep."
Okonkwo, 25, caught 52 passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Titans, marking a decent season for the former Maryland Terrapin.
With Cam Ward quarterbacking the offense, Okonkwo has to learn how to play with him in order to succeed.
If he becomes one of his favorite targets, he could prove his doubters wrong and earn a spot on the team moving forward. If not, it could be the beginning of the end of Okonkwo in Nashville.
