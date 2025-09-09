Titans TE Shows Confidence in Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo is recovering after the team fell 20-12 to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Okonkwo caught three passes for 19 yards from rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the first game of the 2025 season. Okonkwo was pleased with Ward's showing in his NFL debut.
"Yes, some really good defense, especially against the pass. He handled himself well. He was pretty poised back there. You know, even with the pressures that he took, he stepped up, made some good throws. We as an offense, we as pass catchers, got to help him make those plays," Okonkwo said postgame.
The Titans struggled throughout the game, but had opportunities to pick up a win. Unfortunately for them, it wasn't enough to pull out a victory.
Okonkwo shared what he thinks the Titans need in order to turn losses into wins.
"I feel like we had way too many opportunities to win the game, and we didn't capitalize on any of them," Okonkwo said.
"That is an issue and something that we have to definitely look at going forward with our offense. We can't let our defense and our team get four takeaways, and then we come out and just only get four field goals. Like that's unacceptable, you know? For our offense and stuff that we've been preaching in the offseason and how we view ourselves is unacceptable. So we definitely got to come back and fix that next week at home."
The Titans play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, so the competition may be dialed up a little bit for the Titans. The Rams went all the way to the Divisional Round last season, giving the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles some trouble on the road. They also picked up a 14-9 win against the Houston Texans, another playoff team from a year ago, in Week 1.
It won't be easy for Ward and the Titans, but they will welcome the challenge and compete hard against anyone in their way.
