Titans Rookie Gets Honest About Important Role
Tennessee Titans rookie Chimere Dike is days away from making his NFL debut.
While he was taken as a wide receiver in the fourth round of April's draft out of Florida, Dike is going into his rookie season as a return specialist. It's not an easy role to take on as a rookie, but Dike appears ready for what's to come.
"I feel ready," Dike said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"The work I put in during training camp, the work I have put in throughout my career, it's a role that I really enjoy and I am thankful that Coach Bones (ST coordinator John Fassel) and coach (Brian) Callahan had trust in me to put me back there, and I am going to try and prove it every week and take it one game at a time."
Dike beat out veteran wide receiver James Proche II for the job during training camp, so there is some bode of confidence from the Titans in his abilities to take on the role.
The Titans had one of the worst special teams units last season, so this was a major point of emphasis to improve in the offseason. The team hopes Dike is the answer to the Titans' problems, but all remains to be seen until Sunday's Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos.
Dike is excited for the opportunity to showcase himself as a return specialist in Denver, one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.
"It's super exciting," Dike said via Wyatt. "To see the work you've put in since spring, obviously growing up playing football this is your dream to play at this level. So, to have the opportunity to play my first NFL game – my parents will be there, some of my family will be there to support me – it is going to be a really special moment."
Dike will make his NFL debut against the Broncos when the two teams kick off on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT inside Empower Field at Mile High. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.
