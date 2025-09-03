Titans Cut Rookie Defensive Lineman
The Tennessee Titans are making a slight change to their practice squad roster.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are cutting Isaiah Raikes after signing Kyzir White to the practice squad.
Raikes, an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, signed with the Titans back in April. He did not make the team's 53-man roster, but joined the practice squad after clearing waivers. Unfortunately for Raikes, he was the odd man out again when the team signed White as a veteran depth piece.
Hula Bowl scout Timothy Lemmons liked what he saw from Raikes going into the NFL Draft.
"Overall, Raikes is an above-average player who excels against the run. He is strong at the POA with good hand usage, making him a reliable run defender. While he isn’t particularly effective as a pass rusher, he does flash moments of burst off the line of scrimmage. Raikes is best suited as a package player, primarily contributing on early downs as a run stopper, particularly in 1st and 2nd down situations," Lemmons wrote.
While White could join the 53-man roster for the Titans soon, he is going to start out on the practice squad. White went unsigned throughout the offseason, so giving him a chance to get back into the swing of things for a few weeks could be beneficial for him and the Titans.
In 2024, White played and started for the Arizona Cardinals in all 17 games, recording 137 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended, and an interception, making him a pretty significant playmaker. White was one of the best tacklers in the NFL, so he comes to the Titans with a chance to play a big part on defense.
White's addition likely means the Titans aren't 100 percent thrilled with the idea of Cedric Gray or James Williams Sr. being the starter next to Cody Barton at linebacker for the long run. While one or both could improve over the course of the season, adding White gives the Titans a chance to pivot if needed.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!