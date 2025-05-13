Cam Ward Practicing With Titans Veterans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and the rest of the rookies are getting integrated with some of their veteran teammates as OTAs draw closer.
The Titans shared of video of Ward going through drills with his new teammates Monday, as the No. 1 overall pick was throwing to receiver Mason Kinsey, who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The video also shows Titans quarterback Will Levis passing to fourth-round rookie tight end Gunnar Helm.
Ward has yet to officially be named the Titans' starting quarterback but he's not letting that bother him. He's ready to go out there and compete, all while gaining the trust of the other veterans in the locker room.
"Nothing but his job," Skoronski said via team reporter Jim Wyatt."
"It's simple, just do what he has to do. We have faith in him obviously – he was picked No.1 for a reason. We have faith in him, and if he just works hard, which I trust he will, there's nothing magical (he has to do). Just doing your job and being accountable and being consistent, and that's all it will take. We have trust in him and that will only continue to build as we get to do stuff and get into camp."
Ward has continued to say all of the right things, the kind of stuff you want from a franchise quarterback.
"From learning the custodians names, the cafeteria, got a great building, the front office, all the way to my teammates," Ward said. "I still have yet to meet all of them yet, because they're off right now, but I'll do that on Monday. But I'm excited. I'm excited to get the journey going with the team we have, the group we have. So, you know, I'm ready to get the wheels rolling."
The Titans will find out their 2025 slate when the regular season schedule drops on May 14.
