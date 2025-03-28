Titans, Browns Could Swap Top Picks
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft, and the Cleveland Browns are right behind them at No. 2.
It isn't out of the realm of possibility that both teams take quarterbacks, but with Cam Ward looked at more favorably at this point in the pre-draft process compared to Shedeur Sanders, the Browns could try to trade up one spot to snag the No. 1 pick and get their choice of the two.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the Browns could trade No. 2, No. 33, a 2026 second-round pick and cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Titans for No. 1 overall.
"While the Browns are highly unlikely to offer three first-round picks to move up only one spot, offering a pair of second-round picks and starting cornerback Greg Newsome II, who is entering a contract year, might be acceptable," Knox writes.
"It could be a reasonable return for the Titans as well, especially if they like the idea of having two of the first three picks on Day 2. Tennessee could add a quality starter, the highest non-first-round pick it could possibly get in 2025, and a future second-rounder while still getting its pick of Sanders, Hunter and Carter."
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has stressed about the desire to rebuild the team through the draft, and in order to do that, Tennessee needs picks.
With only two top-100 picks this draft, the Titans will have a tough time making a dent into the rebuild, but if Borgonzi was willing to relinquish control of No. 1 to take No. 2, two second-round picks and Newsome, Tennessee could emerge as the winner of the trade when it's all said and done.
