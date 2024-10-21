Mason Rudolph Reflects on First Titans Start
The Tennessee Titans were hoping for a spark in Week 7 as Mason Rudolph earned his first start at quarterback this season, replacing an injured Will Levis, who is still dealing with a bum shoulder from the team's Week 4 matchup.
While the Titans had a good thing going early, it was short-lived as the team went scoreless for the entire second half.
"We just got behind the chains a lot (in the second half)," Rudolph said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We had penalties on first and second down, negative runs, I missed a couple of throws. Against a good team at home, you can't do that. ... We have to get it cleaned up. I don't think it's a lack of preparation, we just have to go execute. It's back to the drawing board. All you can do is work."
Rudolph completed 25 of 40 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception, which are respectable numbers, but nowhere near enough for the Titans to win against the Bills.
Rudolph isn't expected to be Superman for the Titans. He just needs to manage the game and not make mistakes, but if that's the kind of quarterback you are going to be in the NFL, these errors are magnified. The mistakes Rudolph and the offense made today spiraled into moves that ultimately cost the Titans in the game.
Rudolph will hope to get past these mistakes at the beginning of the week and practice to prepare against the Detroit Lions in what will likely be a second straight start for him. With Levis potentially out for a few weeks, Rudolph will have a shot at redemption and a chance to prove his progress with another big test against the Lions in Week 8.
