Titans Coach Opens Up About Influences
Tennessee Titans coach Dennard Wilson is set to make his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
Wilson, 40, has been a defensive coach in the NFL since 2012 working with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, giving him several unique perspectives to learn from.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport spoke with Wilson recently and discussed the coaches he looks to take the most from as he becomes a defensive coordinator.
"There isn't much film on Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson since this is his first time fully running his own show, but he cited aggressive coordinators Gregg Williams and Todd Bowles as major influences on his philosophy," Davenport writes. "The rule of thumb is always to attack a rookie quarterback, so expect Wilson's defense to blitz relentlessly while mixing coverages pre- and post-snap to confuse QB Caleb Williams and make him uncomfortable. When the Titans do attack Williams, the pass rush must be coordinated, with no 'independent contractors,' as outside linebacker Harold Landry III put it."
While Wilson was with the Rams, Williams was the defensive coordinator for four of the five years. Then, the two reunited when Wilson and Williams both coached the Jets in 2019 and 2020. Bowles happened to be the head coach with the Jets during that time as well, giving Williams a pair of great defensive minds to work from.
He also can draw upon the experiences of working with the Ravens last year when they had the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
Williams' host of experiences has prepared him well for what's to come, and now he gets to show how much he has grown as a coach over the past decade or so.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!