Titans LB Bringing Work Ethic to Defense
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed a new energy on defense after the team struggled mightily in the 2024 season.
That's why the team signed Cody Barton, who came off a fantastic season with the Denver Broncos, helping them snap a nine-year playoff drought.
Barton got a raise and added responsibility to bring some leadership to the Titans defense, which is something his dad instilled in him at a very young age.
"My dad always told us: Hard work is the only recipe," Barton said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The thing my dad always taught me, and he would tell me personally, being that I was the late bloomer in the family: "The cream always rises to the top."
"And I've always applied that to my career. No matter what, always keep working and just outwork the competition, and eventually the cream is going to rise to the top."
Barton's dad played professional sports and his mom was also a collegiate star at the University of Utah, which is also Cody's alma mater. Both of them allowed Cody to become the athlete he was destined to be.
"My dad said: I'm going to do everything I can to help you guys get a full scholarship at the University of Utah, and go pro," Barton said. "He's like, if you guys are committed to that, I am going to do everything I can. He was like, "You're not going to like me, but …
"As a 10-year-old, I was like: "Let's do it."
That hunger has led him to this moment with the Titans, where he hopes to turn things around in the organization.
"Even when I was younger, I knew at some point it was going to be my time," Barton said via Wyatt. "I've always been a pretty positive, optimistic person. I always have that belief it's going to happen. If you really believe in something, it's going to happen."
"I feel like I'm very blessed, and feel very fortunate to be here. And I am looking forward to growing this thing, growing the culture, growing the wins, and just keep going. Everyone is hungry, and so am I."
Barton and the Titans will participate in OTA's later this month.
