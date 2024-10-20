Titans Collapse Despite Strong Start vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans are staying in the loss column after a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 at New Era Stadium.
The Titans started the game off pretty hot, scoring on two of the team's first three drives. Kicker Nick Folk knocked down a field goal with just under three minutes in the first quarter, and then the offense responded with its only touchdown drive of the day, which ended in a four-yard Mason Rudolph touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
However, things began to move south for the Titans after their two scores.
Less than two minutes after Westbrook-Ikhine's touchdown, the Bills responded with a score of their own on a James Cook 11-yard run that capped off a three-play, 61-yard drive. The Titans went into halftime with a 10-7 lead, but then the floodgates were opened in the second half.
The Bills took the lead early in the third quarter after Josh Allen found Amari Cooper for his first touchdown with the team after being traded by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week.
Running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis also had touchdowns of their own while Tyler Bass knocked down a pair of field goals to give the Bills more cushion.
With the loss, the Titans are now 1-5 on the season, which is tied for the worst record in the NFL. Things look very bleak without second-year pro Will Levis and the team is slowly spiraling into one of the worst situations in the league.
The Titans had a challenge this week with the Bills, but things will only get more difficult next week when the team travels to Ford Field to take on the 5-1 Detroit Lions, who have been one of the best teams in the league so far this season.
