Titans Star CB Out vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans are warming up to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, and now they officially know which players won't suit up.
Here's a look at each team's inactive list:
Titans: QB Will Levis, CB L’Jarius Sneed, RT Leroy Watson, RB Tyjae Spears, TE David Martin-Robinson, DL Keondre Coburn, OLB Caleb Murphy
For the Titans, Levis is officially out after it was revealed that the second-year quarterback has a Grade 2 AC joint sprain with his shoulder. The injury should keep Levis out for a few weeks more after he got hurt in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. With Levis out, Mason Rudolph will make his first start for the Titans.
An underrated loss for the Titans comes with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who is out with a quad injury. Sneed did not practice at all this week, which leads to an unsurprising absence from today's game. With the Bills debuting wide receiver Amari Cooper, this is a matchup that the Titans could look to exploit during the game.
Bills: DB Mike Andrews, LB Joe Andreessen, LB Eddie Ulofoshio, OL Will Clapp, DL Zion Logue
The Bills have no surprises for inactives. The team will have both of its top running backs available today with James Cook (toe) and Ray Davis (calf) dealing with injuries, so that could give the Bills a boost in the backfield.
The Titans may be struggling today without some of their key players, but they will have to adopt their "next man up" mentality as they face the Bills in a crucial game today. If they can pull off a win, it could be one of the biggest upsets the NFL has seen this season.
Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
