Titans OT Leaves Game Early With Injury
The Tennessee Titans have been no stranger to the injury bug this season, and it appears to have stung once again in the first quarter of the team's Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Titans offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
Duncan, 24, made his first appearance for the Titans at right tackle since Week 3 after being inactive for the team's past two games. The Titans were ready to give him another shot today, but it appears that chance is short-lived after his injury that has temporarily pulled him out of the game.
The Titans have had right tackle woes all season long and the team has had a carousel of Duncan, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Leroy Watson IV working at the position. Petit-Frere has taken majority of the snaps, and he will replace Duncan in the game with Watson ruled as a healthy scratch prior to the game.
The Titans need as much help as they can get on the offensive side of the ball with quarterback Will Levis sidelined with a shoulder injury, so having Duncan out is another blow to the unit.
