Titans vs. Bills Preview: Can Mason Rudolph Change Things?
The Tennessee Titans are encountering their coldest game so far this season when they travel to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills at New Era Stadium.
With fall officially upon us, the temperatures are cooling down, much like the Titans offense this season.
Tennessee's offense, which has been led mostly by second-year pro Will Levis, has been abysmal. The Titans love turning the ball over and failing to reach expectations, wasting away the defense's NFL-best 248.8 yards per game so far this season. Maybe that changes with Mason Rudolph as the starter.
The defense will be tested again today as it faces off against Josh Allen and the Bills, who have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. Buffalo's 27.5 points per game ranks sixth in the league, with only the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings ahead of them.
The Bills offense got even better this week after acquiring Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper in a trade, giving the team another weapon for Allen to work with.
The Titans defense will be challenged by this new combination, but they could be doing it shorthanded with L'Jarius Sneed questionable for the game with a quad injury he suffered last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
While the opponent is one of Tennessee's top tests this season, the reward grows if the team can pull off a win. A victory against the Bills on the road could be exactly what the Titans need to get them out of this early-season hole that they have put themselves into.
A loss is to be expected, which is a why a win would taste so much sweeter, and it could give Tennessee some added confidence going into the next part of its schedule.
Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!