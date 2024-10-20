Titans LB Leaves Bills Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans defense has held its own against the high-octane Buffalo Bills offense in Week 7, but it has come at a bit of a price.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, linebacker Kenneth Walker has exited the game and is questionable to return with a shoulder injury he suffered early in the second half.
Losing Murray is a big blow for the Titans as he leads the team in tackles for today's game with six. Coming into the game, Murray was tied for the team lead in tackles with 39 through the first five games of the season.
With Murray on the sidelines, his teammate Ernest Jones IV will have to pick up the load at the middle linebacker spot. Jack Gibbens will also be expected to come up big for the Titans.
If Murray were to miss extended time, the Titans may look towards fourth-round rookie Cedric Gray in the future as he has been working his way towards a return from injured reserve from a shoulder injury he suffered back in training camp.
For now, all the Titans can do is hope Murray heals quickly and the team can pull off a comeback victory against the Bills.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!