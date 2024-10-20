Analyst Predicts Titans vs. Bills Outcome
The Tennessee Titans are one day away from taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, and they are coming into the game as a big underdog.
The Bills are in first place at home looking to snag a win and continue to build their lead in the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Titans are 1-4 and are losing their grip on the season, but a win against a big-time opponent could do wonders for the team in the long run.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco acknowledges the difference between the two teams, but believes the Bills will win against the Titans in a 23-17 affair.
"The Bills are playing on a short week after beating the Jets. The Titans are coming off a bad loss to the Colts at home. Their offense has been lifeless for much of the season, while the Bills can roll up points. But I think the Tennessee defense will keep the Titans in this one. It's closer than expected," Prisco writes.
The Titans are going into the game with question marks surrounding the quarterback position. While Will Levis is expected to play under center, he was officially listed as questionable going into the game. If he isn't good to go, Mason Rudolph will draw the assignment, marking the first time he starts a game since last year's Wild Card Game with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Bills.
The game will also mark the Bills debut for star wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was acquired by trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. If Cooper is able to play as advertised, the Bills could give the Titans another setback as they continue to spiral down out of the standings in the first half of the season.
