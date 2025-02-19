Titans Have Competition for Veteran DT
The Tennessee Titans are formulating their plans for free agency next month, and they are lining their ducks up in a row.
The Titans have 30 free agents, and not all of them will come back, but someone the team would likely want to have back is veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named Joseph-Day as one of the 50 top free agents on the open market this spring.
"Dependable defensive tackles will always generate interest in free agency. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day might not be elite, but he's coming off of a very impressive season," Knox writes.
"The 29-year-old appeared in all 17 games for Tennessee and consistently made an impact against both the run and the pass. Pro Football Focus graded him 28th overall among defensive tackles for the 2024 season."
Joseph-Day is no stranger to moving around in the NFL. He has played for four teams in as many years, and there's a good chance he could make it five by signing elsewhere in 2025.
However, Joseph-Day posted a picture on Twitter of himself in a Titans jersey shortly after the Super Bowl, potentially alluding to the desire to return to Tennessee.
While that isn't a guarantee to happen, especially with new general manager Mike Borgonzi at the helm, having Joseph-Day back in the fold could be a plus for the Titans.
This past season, Joseph-Day recorded 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks. While those numbers don't pop off the page, his presence could help the likes of Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat make stronger plays on the line.
Every defensive line needs depth, and if Joseph-Day is one of the best-graded defensive tackles in the league, it should give the Titans one of the best position groups in the NFL.
