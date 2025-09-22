Titans Considering Change at Play Caller
After the Titans dropped their third straight game to open the 2025 campaign, second-season captain Brian Callahan confirmed with the media that nothing is off the table regarding potential changes behind the scene.
The question came in regards to Callahan's play-calling sensibilities. Following yet another week where the Titans come in well behind their opponent on the scoreboard, offensively flustered and completely out of sync, the idea that Callahan could potentially hand the clipboard to a new mind certainly isn't outlandish.
"We've got to find a way to put ourselves in position to win games" Callahan said bluntly. According to the HC, everything is under evaluation and consideration in the team's current state. "We have to do a lot of things better," he said. "Everybody is included in that, me as well."
If Coach Callahan were to let go of the rope, it'd likely fall down the line to the team's OC Nick Holz, who joined the team as a part of the front office overhaul that put Callahan in the driver's seat last year. Holz previously served as a passing-game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars and, before that, as the OC for the UNLV Rebels on the college level.
That experience, especially with the passing game, could translate well to a team with a promising rookie quarterback still trying to find his systematic footing with his teammates and in the league. While it isn't official, the concept alone is enticing for a team already in desperate need of a change on some level.
"There have been some good things offensively," Callahan continued. "We just need more of it through the course of a game." It's been a lot of too little, too late for the Titans through three games; at multiple intervals, the team has either led or been in a position to take the lead, especially around the halfway point of any given bout.
But time and time again, one side of the ball falls short - and while it's somewhat expected for an offense under a rookie quarterback to struggle, for the Titans to seemingly be growing stagnant on that side of the ball as the weeks crawl on is an entirely different issue.
The team has yet to surpass 20 points in a game this season, while two of their three opponents have put up more than 30, respectively. The Indianapolis Colts, specifically, just racked up a heaping 41 in Nissan Stadium last weekend.
Something has to change, and as difficult as it is for the franchise to endure, at least the guy in charge can acknowledge it.
