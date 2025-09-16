Titans Continue to Rise in NFL Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans started their season off with a hard-fought loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Despite that, they jumped four spots from No. 32 to No. 28 in ESPN's Power Rankings.
This week was a similar story. The Titans returned to Nashville for their home opener against the Los Angeles Rams. They hung around for a while, but ultimately gave up too many big plays defensively and couldn't get much going on offense, and they fell to the Rams, 33-19. Despite another loss, the Titans actually jumped a spot in ESPN's Power Rankings, going from No. 28 to No. 27.
Here's what ESPN had to say about the Titans in Week 2:
"Any doubts that Ward would be an effective NFL quarterback are gradually being put to rest. Although the numbers haven't been earth-shattering, he has shown the ability to extend plays and make good things happen. His first touchdown pass was an excellent example. Ward scrambled 36 yards before finding Elic Ayomanor for the score. Coach Brian Callahan has been most impressed by the mental aspect of Ward's game. Callahan said the rookie has handled the operational part of the job, from getting in and out of the huddle to changing protection and routes. Ward's volume of passes will increase as the season goes on and Callahan expands his role."
The Titans are the third-highest-rated two-loss team in ESPN's Power Rankings, with only the Houston Texans (16) and Kansas City Chiefs (8) ranking higher than the Titans. Only the Miami Dolphins (28), New York Giants (29), Cleveland Browns (30), Carolina Panthers (31) and New Orleans Saints (32) rank lower than the Titans.
This feels like a pretty fair ranking for Tennessee. Their defense has looked really good in three of the four halves they've played this season, and Cam Ward has shown flashes. If their offensive line can play better and give Ward more time to throw, this offense can legitimately be dangerous and the Titans could start to win a few games.
